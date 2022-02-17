WARNER — It was Sophomore Night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse Thursday, and that group of players led the charge as Connors rolled to a 92-59 OCAC victory in their home finale over Western State on Thursday night,
Dallas product DJ Basey, who came to Connors this year after transferring from UCO, had his best night as a Cowboy with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Joining the sophomore celebration was Jahcoree Ealy who also had 18 points while a third sophomore, Jordan Tillmon, led the Cowboys with 19 points and Little Rock native Greg Johnson came off the bench to score 17 points, all in the second half.
After jumping to an early lead Connors found itself tied at 26 late in the first half when they stepped on the gas. A 12-0 over the final 3:30 gave them a 38-26 halftime lead.
With Johnson leading the second-half charge, Connors never looked back.
“I thought we really started going that last couple of minutes of the first half and came out with a lot of energy in the second half and I was glad for the sophomores, “said Cowboys coach Bill Muse. “We had five really dedicated sophomores that won 14 games last year and 23 this year and so I’m happy for those guys.”
Western (10-17, 0-14) was led by freshman Ziri Blackwood with 23 points.
The win breaks a two-game losing streak for Connors (22-5, 9-5) en route to the road for its final two games at NEO on Monday and Northern-Enid next Thursday.
“We beat both those teams the first time around but now we have to go to their house. We’ve got to defend like we did tonight and shoot a little better against NEO’s zone,” said Muse who was honored with a legislative proclamation for achieving his 700th win at Connors earlier in the season.
WOMEN: WESTERN 62 CONNORS 58
The Cowgirls owned a 54-47 lead starting the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold it as they lost their eighth game in a row to close out the home season. Connors committed 17 turnovers including some crucial ones down the stretch.
“Turnovers are our Achilles' heel. We talk about it every day, but we seem to have no pride in valuing the basketball," said Fisher. "Our post defense wasn’t very good as we gave up 17 points inside. Our shots didn’t fall in the second half, and we didn’t do a good job of offensive rebounding or execute like we were supposed to."
Western chipped away until tying the game at 56-all with six minutes to play. Both teams went cold for about three minutes and Connors regained a one-point lead, but Ne’khyria Rogers canned a 3-pointer for Western with two minutes left to put the Pioneers up by two.
The teams exchanged turnovers until London Scott missed a close-in shot with three seconds left and Aubrie Megehee added a pair of charities for Western with seven-tenths of a second left to ice the win and give the Pioneers their first OCAC win of the season.
Connors (8-20, 2-12) was led by Jalyn Ford with 14 points followed by Mikaylin Glover with 12 and Mariah Jenkins with 10. Megehee and Rogers paced Western (6-20, 1-13) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
