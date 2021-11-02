The Connors State Cowboys put on an offensive show Tuesday night as they rolled to an easy 109-45 win over the Central Baptist College JV at Melvin Self Field House.
Six Cowboys got into double figures as Connors jumped out to the early lead and never looked back against the Mustangs.
“I think we had better effort tonight,” said Cowboy coach Bill Muse. ‘These early season games give us confidence and a chance to really evaluate our players because everyone gets to play, and it gives a little reward to those guys on the bottom part of the roster who have been working hard just like everyone else since August.”
The Cowboys (2-0) were paced by Tulsa Rogers freshman Marquel Sutton who had 17 points followed closely by Jordan Tillmon with 16 while Jahcoree Ealy, Xavier Glenn and ex-Rougher Xavier Brown all scored 14 points.
UCO transfer D.J. Basey rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points. Connors will be home again Wednesday night as they host Mid-America Christian College in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
SOUTHEASTERN 99, BACONE 50 — Bacone stabilized things after trailing 58-16 at the half.
Derek Factor had 14 points. Caden Pawpa 12. Bacone is 0-4.
