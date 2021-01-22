WARNER — The Connors State Cowboys used a strong defensive effort to make it two-for-two Friday night as they took down Oklahoma Wesleyan JV 83-53 at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
“I was a little concerned going into the game because they’re pretty athletic and had good size but we came out and defended well again which has got to be what we do all year long,” said Cowboys’ coach Bill Muse.
It took a while before the Connors offense kicked in but by the 13-minute mark left in the first half the Cowboys were off to the races while on defense they limited Wesleyan to just 6-of-31 shooting and led at the break 36-19.
Once again Connors two returning starters, Jahcoree Ealy and Jarquavious Cain, led the way with 23 and 21 points respectively.
“Those two played well and when they’re going then I think we’re going,” said Muse. “We’ve got a lot of pieces we just have to continue to improve. For only our second time out I was pleased and a little surprised at the margin of victory given Wesleyan’s athleticism.”
One area the Cowboy boss was not particularly pleased with was free-throw shooting where Connors hit just 56% (17-of-30) for the game.
“I’d rather get this poor free-throw shooting out of our system now and send a message to the team that free throw shooting wins and loses games and we certainly missed a lot of them tonight,” said Muse.
Besides Cain and Ealy, two other Cowboys made it into double figures on the night with sophomore transfer Gavin Harris and freshman Jordan Tillmon scoring 12 points each as Connors (2-0) shot 47% from the field. Jacob Mershon had 22 points on the night for the Eagles.
The Cowboys will be off until next Thursday but the Cowgirls face a stiff home contest at 2 p.m. today as they entertain No.3-ranked South Plains College which returns three starters from a team that went 32-1 last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.