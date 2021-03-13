Gavin Harris had a team-high 17 points as Connors State won a road game at Northeastern A&M on Saturday, 75-65.
Harris had 12 in the first half as Connors (11-2, 7-2 OCAC) and went up 30-20 and was one of five in double figures.
Joining Harris was Jarquavious Cain with 16, Jordan Tillmon with 15, Sammy Mike with 14, 12 coming in the third quarter, and Jahcoree Ealy with 13. Connors led start to finish.
Coach Bill Muse was most pleased with a solid defensive effort coming off the second two-point loss in five games Thursday against Seminole.
“Most of it is about attitude and effort. We challenged ourselves and only gave up 20 points in the first half. Those two tough home losses mean we need to pick up a couple of good road wins and get some momentum back in our favor.”
He also was pleased with Mike’s breakout quarter.
“He hasn’t been playing with a lot of confidence partly because he’s coming off the bench and I’ve used him sporadically, but I left him out there in the third against another 6-10, 6-11 kid and he really got going,” he said of the 6-9 forward.
In the women's game, Connors had a couple chances in the final minute to tie or take the lead, including a Zee McAllister 3 at the buzzer off a screen, but fell 48-45 in overtime. It’s their fifth consecutive loss.
Cheyenne Crain had 11 points, nine combined in the fourth quarter and in overtime, and Jasmyn Taylor had 10. The Cowgirls trailed 12-6 after one and six at the half. and had rallied 12-4 in the third to lead 28-27 going to the fourth.
“Our whole game plan was to slow the tempo because they like to run the ball,” said CSC coach Jamie Fisher. his team now 5-9 overall and 1-8 in OCAC play. “We had some chances to win it down the stretch and we’re trying to build confidence on how to win and we’re just not getting it.”
Connors will go to Northern-Tonkawa on Monday and be home on Thursday against NEO.
