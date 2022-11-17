Down 37-36 at the half, Connors battled back and forth until late in the second half then pulled away for a 73-66 win over Seminole State in its OCAC opener at Seminole on Thursday night.
Jhamyl Fricas’ slam dunk off a lob pass from Xavier Glenn with about 2 minutes to play put Connors up to stay at 67-64.
“I thought we guarded a little better overall the second half and although the fouls were about even in the second half, we got to the foul line earlier and into the double bonus, which also made a difference,” said Connors coach Bill Muse, his team 7-0 on the year.
Glenn led the way with 22 points. Mason Alexander had 12 points, Bradyn Hubbard had 11 points and Fricas had 10.
Connors will host Eastern on Monday.
SEMINOLE 68, CONNORS 61 — Connors fell to 4-1 on the year in its OCAC opener despite a 35-point performance from Yoni Releford that included five 3-pointers and 13 of Connors’ 15 fourth-quarter points.
Samantha Shanks was next with 11.
“Turnovers were costly for us, silly turnovers in key moments,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “We cleaned up defensively in the second half but it really hurt us early.”
The Cowgirls play Southwestern Christian JV on Friday at 5:30 p.m. before returning to conference play on Monday with the men.
