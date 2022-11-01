WARNER —Connors State basketball coach Bill Muse began his 31st year at the helm for the Cowboys as he has started so many-with a win-as Connors ran away in the second half on the way to 115-83 win over the Arkansas Tech University junior varsity Tuesday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
“We played pretty good offense but were sloppy on defense,” said the Cowboy boss. “We have to realize that we have nine new guys out there since most of the players that came back didn’t play much quality time. I expected the veterans to play well, and I was pleasantly surprised at the play of some of the new guys.”
One of those new guys was Brayden Hubbard from Tulsa Memorial who tied for team-high scoring honors with returning players Xavier Glenn and Jhayml Fricas all of whom had 20 points on the night. Point guard Donyae May, Eastern State transfer Taumaury Releford and returner Mason Alexander also recorded double digits with 16, 15 and 12 points respectively. Ex-Rougher Xavier Brown had 5 points for Connors.
The Cowboys return to action Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. tipoff against Southwestern Christian while the Cowgirls scheduled game against Missouri Southern was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict so they will start their season Thursday at 5 p.m. against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Women: OSU 91, NSU 41
STILLWATER —Kassidy DeLapp and Tahlequah Sequoyah ex Lexy Keys were two of six Cowgirls in double figures, DeLapp with 16 and Keys with 15, in ushering in the Jacie Hoyt era as OSU’s new head coach.
Tess Talo Tomokino paced Northeastern State with 13 points, but Oklahoma State took advantage of a cold second quarter and ran away with a 91-41 exhibition win on Tuesday night.
Northeastern State led very early and trailed just by a pair heading into the first official timeout of the contest. Oklahoma State controlled the remainder of the half by going on a 38-5 run on the RiverHawks, who went 15 minutes with two made field goals.
In the second quarter, Northeastern State went 0-for-13 from the field, outscored 21-1 in the frame with only a free throw from Ashton Hackler. She would finish the evening as their second-leading scorer with 12 points.
Warner’s Jaylee Kindred had eight points and two blocks, Hackler led the team with four rebounds, and Tomokino had four assists.
Oklahoma State shot 50.8 percent (30-of-58) from the field with six in double-figures.
