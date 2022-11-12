Bixby ex Xavier Glenn poured in a game-high 30 points as Connors State beat National Park College of Arkansas 89-76 on Saturday.
It was also a season-high for Glenn.
Donyae May had 20 points and Tamaury Releford had 16 for the Cowboys (5-0). Miguel Miranda had 25 points to lead National Park, based out of Hot Springs, Ark.
The Cowboys get Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday in Warner, tip-off at 7 p.m., and start OCAC play on Thursday at Seminole.
Connors 87, Dallas CC-Richland 47
Connors moved to 4-0 on the women’s side, getting four in double figures led by Adrian Crockwell’s 17.
The Cowgirls led 25-10 after one but extended that by only a point at the half,, up 39-23 before pulling away after the break.
“I thought we came out sluggish in the first half but we really picked up our defense in the start of the third quarter, which generated easy baskets for us in the second half,” said Connors State coach Jamie Fisher.
Yoni Releford had 16 points, Kylie Eubanks had 14 and Kayley Turner 11.
Connors opens conference play on Thursday at Seminole, but will get a final pre-league tune-up against Arkansas-Cossatot on Monday at 5 p.m.
