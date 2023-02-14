Brady Cerkownyk continued his hot start at the plate with two home runs in a 3-for-6, four-RBI game as Connors State won at Carl Albert 13-2 on Monday.
His first was a solo shot in the sixth and he followed that with a three-run shot in the eighth. He has three on the year with a team-best 13 RBIs.
Tanner Almond had one, a solo in the fifth, going 2-for-4. Elijah Alexander was 3-for-5 on the day and Tyson Fourkiller and Andres Matias each had two RBIs. Elian Cuevas threw five innings, striking out six and allowing two hits in a starting role for the win.
Connors (5-0) goes to North Central Texas on Wednesday for a noon doubleheader.
