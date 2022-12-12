Connors State moved up two spots in the latest NJCAA Men’s Basketball poll released Monday.
The Cowboys, who are on semester break, are 14-0 and 13th, and are among six unbeaten in the latest rankings.
Salt Lake (Utah) is No. 1 followed by Chipola (Fla.), Odessa (Texas), Southern Idaho, Indian Hills (Iowa), Vincennes (Ind.), Tallahassee (Fla.) John Logan (Ill.), Dodge City (Kan.) and Coffeyville (Kan.) in the top 10. Daytona (Fla.) State and Moberly (Mo.) Area are ahead of the Cowboys.
Salt Lake, Chipola, Southern Idaho, Vincennes and Daytona State are the other unbeaten.
The other Region II team in the rankings is Northeastern A&M at 20.
The Cowboys are off until Jan. 9 and a road game at Redlands. They'll return home Jan. 12 at Murray State.
