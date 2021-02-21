Grant Randall had three hits in four trips, including a leadoff home run in the first and a run-scoring triple as part of a 17-hit attack in a 13-1 win in game two and a sweep for Connors State of TCS Post Grad in a season-opening doubleheader Sunday in Melissa, Texas.
Payton McDowall also had a solo home run and a two-run double in a 2-for-5 game. Tyson Fourkiller, Jonathan Pena and Ryan Duncan also had two-hit games.
Keiten Asbill and Landon McAllister combined to scatter seven hits with each having four strikeouts.
GAME 1: CONNORS STATE 18, TCS POSTGRAD 1
Duncan was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and five RBIs. McDowall and Randall both homered. Nollan Koon drove in a team-high three runs. Mozart Duarte and Michael Dews combined on a five-inning three-hitter.
Connors hosts Arkansas Tech in a 2 p.m. single game on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.