Connors plated nine runs in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and swept another foe at Perry Keith Park on Tuesday, winning 10-1 after taking the opener 11-0 over Ozarks University.
It’s the fifth doubleheader sweep for Connors, now 12-1, and the third consecutive, part of a current six-game win streak.
Rody Garcia’s three-run home run made it 5-1 in the fifth after Elijah Alexander’s single gave the Cowboys the lead for good. Garcia finished with four RBIs. Also, Tyson Fourkiller had a two-run single and Brody Cerkownyk doubled in a run to highlight the inning.
Four Connors pitchers worked it with Luis Polanco getting the win in 1 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Griffin Almond struck out seven in 3 2/3 but allowed the tying run on a wild pitch. Fourkiller and Alexander had two hits each.
In game one, Cerkownyk had a two-run home run, his 10th, and Fourkiller had a three-hit, three-RBI game.
Gavin Alveti went the full five on the mound, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.