Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.