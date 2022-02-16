North Central Texas handed Connors its first loss of the season Wednesday, collecting 13 hits off four of five Cowboys pitchers, but the Cowboys came back to gain a split in the doubleheader.
Scoring six runs in the first off Mozart Duarte, North Central Texas won 13-10. Tyson Fourkiller’s walk-off RBI double gave the Cowboys a 6-5 win in game two, capping a six-run rally over the final three innings.
In the opener, Jake Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and grand slam and drove in six of the Cowboys’ game one runs. Fourkiller was 3-for-4 in game two. An infield error led to the tying run in a three-run eighth.
Connors (7-1) gets TCS Postgrad at home in a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader.
