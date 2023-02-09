WARNER — It was over early at Melvin Self Fieldhouse Thursday night as the Connors State Cowboys jumped out to 22-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game and cruised to a 91-60 win over Redlands Community College in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
The win gave Connors a sweep of the two-game season series and upped their record to 20-3 overall and 7-3 in OCAC action. The Cougars (10-15, 2-9) suited up just seven players.
“We got off to a quick, quick start and played really well and that’s what we’ve got to do,” said Cowboys head coach Bill Muse. “The starters played well but I was disappointed with the play of our reserves who came in and gave up 20 points in the final eight minutes.”
After the Cowboys’ hot start, the Cougars managed to cut the deficit to 10 points with 11 minutes to play in the half, but that would be as close as it would be. The Cowboys led 55-25 at intermission.
Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn led all scorers with 29 points while Brayden Hubbard notched 18 points, Tamaury Releford added 14 and Jhamyl Fricas had 12 points. Sophomore guard Jared White led Redlands with 18 points.
Women: Connors 89, Redlands 61
With Redlands having just seven players after some suspensions following a fight with Eastern on Monday, the Cowgirls extended a 32-30 at the half as they exploded for 30 points in the third to lead 62-41.
“We played good defense all night, but the first half was a grinder, and we weren’t able to utilize our speed which is the key to our game,” said CSC coach Jamie Fisher. Our defense really keys our offense and when we can lock an opponent down and limit them to just one shot, we are strong in our transition game and that’s what we did in the second half.”
Connors (16-6, 4-6) had four players in the double figures on the night led by Yoni Releford and Adrian Crockwell off the bench both scoring 21 points.
Redlands (10-15, 3-8) was led by Yukon product Sydney Brown who had a game high 25 points.
