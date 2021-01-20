WARNER — The delayed and abbreviated junior college basketball season got underway Wednesday night for the Connors State Cowboys as they opened with an 89-46 win over the Mid-America Christian University junior college squad.
With just two returning starters and no outside scrimmages, Coach Bill Muse was a little nervous to see how his team handled its first encounter.
“Usually, we have three or four scrimmages prior to starting the season but with all the coronavirus I chose not to scrimmage and keep everyone healthy,” said Muse, who is starting his 29th year at the Connors helm.
“For our first time out I was pretty well pleased. We gave good effort and I think we have a chance to be a really good defensive team. I was pleased with our two sophomore leaders in Jahcoree Ealy and Jarquavious Cain. For us to be successful those two will have to really provide the spark and then we’ll fill in around them.”
Connors jumped out to an early lead and were never really threatened as the Evangels got into foul trouble in both halves. That enabled the Cowboys to have a 13-point edge just at the charity stripe. The game also gave Muse a chance to look at the rest of his squad of freshmen and new comers as 13 players got into the contest.
“I was pleasantly surprised at some of the guys that came off the bench that hadn’t had great practices but played well tonight,” stated Muse.
Included in that group were 6-foot-9 freshman Sammy Mike, guard Brandon Taylor and guard Jordan Tillmon.
The Cowboys placed five players in double figures led by Cain who had 16 followed by Tillmon with 14, Ealy with 12 plus sophomore Gavin Harris and Mike with 10 points each.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up but we’ll play again Friday and get some nervousness out of the way. It’s just feeling each other out and it’s going to take a while,” said Muse.
The Connors Cowgirls will get their season underway Thursday with a 5 p.m. tipoff against Oklahoma Wesleyan JV and the men will play game number two of their abbreviated 22-game schedule against Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Friday.
