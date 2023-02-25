Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.