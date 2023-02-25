Connors State ran their win streak to seven games on Saturday with a 13-1 win over Arkansas-Rich Mountain, going to 13-1 on the year.
Brady Cerkownyk was 4-for-4 including a two-run home run in his first at-bat, his 11th this season. He walked in a run in the fifth and singled another home in the sixth, giving him 43 RBIs.
Luca Boscarino doubled twice and Blake Simpson also had two hits. Three Connors pitchers worked with Luke Rolland going 4 1/2 innings and striking out seven while allowing three hits.
The Cowboys go to Ozark (Ark.) on Monday, first pitch at noon for a doubleheader.
