Baseball
SEMINOLE 10-7, CONNORS STATE 8-6 — Seminole plated three runs in the seventh for a walk-off game one win then rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the eighth and ninth innings of game two to win. Reed Willbanks, Jake Wiliams and Austin Scritchfield homered for the Cowboys in game one. Rody Garcia homered in game two. The Cowboys fell to 22-8.
Softball
CONNORS STATE 7-7, EASTERN 6-11 — Jewell Caudle was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in the game one win.
