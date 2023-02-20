Jake Cespedes doubled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Connors State completed a sweep of Arkansas Tech, winning 7-6 after taking game one 16-6.
Brady Cerknownyk homered twice in game one, going 2-for-5, then was 2-for-3 in game two, but in a rare moment didn’t have a home run or RBI. He has 35 RBIs and nine home runs so far in a 10-1 start by the Cowboys.
Cespedes, Elijah Alexander and Luca Boscarino each had two hits in game two. Tyler Bates won game two in relief, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Tyson Fourkiller, Andres Matias and Rody Garcia each had two hits in game one.
The Cowboys host Ozark (Ark.) on Tuesday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
