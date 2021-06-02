Connors coach Perry Keith is hosting the first of what will be three Showcase tournaments for youth baseball teams around the region. The first one, a four-day run, begins Thursday at Connors State with three games and runs through Sunday, picking up locations at Checotah, Hilldale and Warner high schools.
Connors has has two showcases in years past, but expanded to three last year. In addition, the Heartland All-Star Classic, usually on a weekend, is now July 6-7.
The first tournament will have teams ranging from 15-under to 18-under.
Some of local interest: Muskogee native Tyrell Cummings has Dawgs squads in 15-under, 16-under and 18-under. The Angels, coached by Nick Thompson, is a Hilldale-based squad. There’s also the Warner Dingers.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday’s Games
At Connors: Pryor 15U vs. Dawgs 15U, 4 p.m.; Angels-Thompson vs. Pryor 17U, 6:15 p.m.; Warner Dingers vs., Dawgs 16U, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At Connors: Dawgs 18U vs. RV Impact 18U, 9 a.m.; Southern Elevation 18U vs. OK Angels 18U, 1:30 p.m.; Southern Elevation 18U vs. Elevation Sports, 3:45 p.m.; Risin 22 vs. Sandlot-Ramos, 6 p.m.; OK Drillers vs. Risin 22, 8:15 p.m.
At Checotah HS: Southern Elevation 16U vs. Bad Company, 9 a.m.; Dawgs 16U vs. RV Impact 16U, 11:15 a.m.; Dawgs 15U vs. Sandlot-Ganter, 1:30 p.m; Southern Elevation 15U vs. RV Impact 16U, 3:45 p;.m.; Pryor 17U vs. OK Stitch, 6 p.m;; Mountain Home vs. OK Stitch, 8:15 p.m.
At Warner HS: Elevation Sports vs. Oklahoma Mudcats, 9 a.m.; Scissortails 15U vs. Branditos 15U, 11:15 a.m.; OK Mudcats vs. RV Impact 18U, 1;30 p.m.; OK Drillers vs. Ada, 3:45 p.m.; Warner Dingers vs. Scissortails 16U, 6 p.m.; Ada vs. Branditos 17U, 8:15 p.m.
At Hilldale HS: Risin 23 vs. Sandlot-Ganter, 9 a.m.; Angels-Thompson vs. TC Prospects, 11:15 a.m.; TC Prospects vs. Pryor 17U, 1:30 p.m.; Pryor 15U vs. Risin 23, 3:45 p.m.; Pryor 15U vs. PT Blue, 6 p.m.; PT Blue vs. Scissortails 15U, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Connors: Pryor 15U vs. Sandlot-Ganter, 9 a.m.; Risin 22 vs. Ada, 11:15 a.m.; Pryor 17U vs. Mountain Home, 1:30 p.m.; Pryor 17U vs. Mountain Home, 1:30 p.m.; Sandlot-Ramos vs. Branditos 17U, 3:45 p.m.; OK Stitch vs. TC Prospects, 6 p.m.; Southern Elevation 18U vs. OK Mudcats, 8:15 p.m.
At Checotah HS: Branditos 15U vs. Extra Effort, 9 a.m.; Dawgs 15U vs. Branditos 15U, 11:15 a.m.; Angels Thompson vs. OK Stitch, 1:30 p.m.; Elevation Sports vs. RV Impact 18U, 3:45 p.m.; Scissortails 16U vs. Southern Elevation, 6 p.m.; Risin 23 vs. Scissortails 15U, 8:15 p.m.
At Warner HS: RV Impact 18U vs. OK Angels, 9 a.m.; Dawgs 16U vs. Scissortails 16U, 11:15 a.m.; PT Blue vs. Extra Effort, 1:30 p.m.; Dawgs 18U vs. Southern Elevation 18U, 3:45 p.m.; RV Impact vs. Bad Company, 6 p.m.; Warner Dingers vs. Bad Company, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
At Connors: Scissortails 15U vs. Extra Effort, 9 a.m.; Scissortails 16U vs. RV Impact 16U, 11:15 a.m.; Dawgs 16U vs. Bad Company, 1:30 p.m.; Dawgs 15U vs. Risin 23, 3:45 p.m.; Branditos 15U vs. PT Blue, 6 p.m.
At Checotah HS: Sandlot-Ramos vs. Ada, 9 a.m.; Sandlot-Ramos vs. OK Drillers, 11:15 a.m.; Sandlot-Ganter vs. Extra Effort, 1:30 p.m.; OK Drillers vs. Branditos 17U, 3:45 p.m.; Risin 22 vs. Branditos 17U, 6 p.m.
At Warner HS: OK Mudcats vs. OK Angels, 9 a.m.; Angels-Thompson vs. Mountain Home, 11:15 a.m.; Dawgs 18U vs. Elevation Sports, 1:30 p.m.; Mountain Home vs. TC Prospects, 3:45 p.m.; Warner Dingers vs. Southern Elevation, 6 p.m.
