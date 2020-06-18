Three Rivers Bandits’ opening day in the Connors State Showcase was perfect.
The reigning American Legion state champs started off with a 4-1 win over Fort Smith Sportsman Thursday at Connors State’s Perry Keith Park, then finished there later in the evening with a 10-2 win over the Burkburnett (Texas) Black Sox.
Brock Rodden and Carson Foreman each went 3-for-4 for the Bandits in the opener. Rodden’s leadoff single led to the first run of the game and he added a double. Austin Mann, Bennett Henderson and Jayce Roberts each added two hits. Overall, Three Rivers had 14 hits.
Anthony Wilson went the full seven for Three Rivers, allowing six hits and striking out four. The win was the second in three meetings by the Bandits against Sportsman.
In the second game, Rodden’s single scored Keifer Massey to win the game on the run-rule. It was one of five consecutive Bandit hits in the inning without an out.
Henderson and Ethan Sartin each went 3-for-3 and Roberts was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Harley Shaffer and Mann also had two hits. Three Rivers (11-3) outhit Burkburnett 15-2.
Jon Shaffer threw three perfect innings, striking out four, and Dan Merrill finished with two runs on two hits over two innings.
In other early games, Muskogee Rays lost to 12-10 to Stitches. Warner beat NOAH 16U 15-5. Warner played a late game Thursday.
The tournament features teams from around Oklahoma and also surrounding states.
Friday
9 a.m.: At Connors State, Stitch vs. Bad Company; At Warner HS: Elevation Sports vs. Ada Braves; At NSU: RV Impact vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Stigler HS: Walkoff Baseball vs. Black Sox 16U.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors, SL Gunter vs. Noah 18U; At Warner, Black Sox 18U vs. Fort Smith 18U; At NSU, Extra Effort vs. Dallas Tigers; At Stigler: Branditos vs. Southern Elevation.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Mojo 14U vs. OK Patriots; At Warner, Mudcats vs. Bad Company; At NSU: RV Impact vs. Risin 23; At Stigler: Walkoff Baseball vs. Risin 22
3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Braves vs. Noah 16 U; At Warner, Angels vs. Rays; At NSU, Extra Effort vs. Risin 23; At Stigler, Branditos vs. Risin 22.
6 p.m.: At Connors, Elevation Sports vs. Three Rivers; At Warner, Warner vs. OK Patriots.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Mudcats vs. Rays; At Warner: Mojo 14U vs. Noah 16U.
Saturday:
9 a.m.: At Connors State, Black Sox 16U vs. Risin 22; At Warner HS: Bad Company vs. Rays; At NSU, Fort Smith 18U vs. Noah 18U.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors, Branditos vs. Black Sox 16U; At Warner, RV Impact vs. Dallas Tigers. At NSU, Black Sox 18U vs. SL Gunter.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Southern Elevation vs. Risin 22; At Warner, Extra Effort vs. Fort Smith 17U; At NSU, Three Rivers vs. Elevation Sports.
3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Dallas Tigers vs. Risin 23; At Warner, OK Patriots vs. Noah 16U; At NSU: Three Rivers vs. Ada Braves.
6 p.m.: At Connors, Walkoff Baseball vs. Southern Elevation; At Warner: Angels vs. Stitch.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Risin 23 vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Warner, Warner vs. Braves.
