Connors State is hosting the first of two baseball showcases starting Thursday, co-hosted by three other sites.
Warner High, Northeastern State and Stigler High will also host games.
The round-robin style tournament runs through Saturday.
The teams are mostly from Oklahoma. Local teams include the Muskogee-based Oklahoma Rays, American Legion Three Rivers Bandits and Warner High.
The three-day schedule:
Thursday
9 a.m.: At Warner HS, Warner vs. Noah 16U; At NSU, Braves vs. OK Patriots.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors State, RV Impact 18U vs. Extra Effort; At Warner HS: Ada Braves vs. SL Gunter; At NSU: Branditos vs. Walkoff Baseball; At Stigler HS: Stitch vs. Rays.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors: Three Rivers vs. Fort Smith 18U; At Warner HS: Elevation Sports vs. SL Gunter; At NSU, Mojo 14U vs. Braves; At Stigler: Mudcats vs. Angels.
3:45 p.m.: At Connors: Fort Smith 17U vs. Black Sox 18U, At Warner, Ada Braves vs. Noah 18U; At NSU: Southern Elevation vs. Black Sox 16U; At Stigler: Angels vs. Bad Company.
6 p.m.: At Connors,Three Rivers vs. Black Sox 18U; At Warner, Elevation Sports vs. Noah 18U. At Stigler: Angels vs. Mudcats.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Dallas Tigers vs. Fort Smith 18U; At Warner, Warner vs. Mojo 14U.
Friday
9 a.m.: At Connors State, Stitch vs. Bad Company; At Warner HS: Elevation Sports vs. Ada Braves; At NSU: RV Impact vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Stigler HS: Walkoff Baseball vs. Black Sox 16U.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors, SL Gunter vs. Noah 18U; At Warner, Black Sox 18U vs. Fort Smith 18U; At NSU, Extra Effort vs. Dallas Tigers; At Stigler: Branditos vs. Southern Elevation.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Mojo 14U vs. OK Patriots; At Warner, Mudcats vs. Bad Company; At NSU: RV Impact vs. Risin 23; At Stigler: Walkoff Baseball vs. Risin 22
3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Braves vs. Noah 16 U; At Warner, Angels vs. Rays; At NSU, Extra Effort vs. Risin 23; At Stigler, Branditos vs. Risin 22.
6 p.m.: At Connors, Elevation Sports vs. Three Rivers; At Warner, Warner vs. OK Patriots.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Mudcats vs. Rays; At Warner: Mojo 14U vs. Noah 16U.
Saturday:
9 a.m.: At Connors State, Black Sox 16U vs. Risin 22; At Warner HS: Bad Company vs. Rays; At NSU, Fort Smith 18U vs. Noah 18U.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors, Branditos vs. Black Sox 16U; At Warner, RV Impact vs. Dallas Tigers. At NSU, Black Sox 18U vs. SL Gunter.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Southern Elevation vs. Risin 22; At Warner, Extra Effort vs. Fort Smith 17U; At NSU, Three Rivers vs. Elevation Sports.
3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Dallas Tigers vs. Risin 23; At Warner, OK Patriots vs. Noah 16U; At NSU: Three Rivers vs. Ada Braves.
6 p.m.: At Connors, Walkoff Baseball vs. Southern Elevation; At Warner: Angels vs. Stitch.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Risin 23 vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Warner, Warner vs. Braves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.