Three Rivers Bandits' opener in the Connors State Showcase resulted in a 4-1 win over Fort Smith Sportsman Thursday at Connors State's Perry Keith Park.
Brock Rodden and Carson Foreman each went 3-for-4 for the defending American Legion state champs. Rodden's leadoff single led to the first run of the game and he added a double. Austin Mann, Bennett Henderson and Jayce Roberts each added two hits.
Anthony Wilson went the full seven for Three Rivers, allowing six hits and striking out four. The win was the second in three meetings by the Bandits against Sportsman.
Overall, the Bandits, 10-3 after the win, had 14 hits.
In other early games, Muskogee Rays lost to 12-10 to Stitches. Warner beat NOAH 16U 15-5.
Later today
6 p.m.: At Connors,Three Rivers vs. Black Sox 18U; At Warner, Elevation Sports vs. Noah 18U. At Stigler: Angels vs. Mudcats.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Dallas Tigers vs. Fort Smith 18U; At Warner, Warner vs. Mojo 14U.
Friday
9 a.m.: At Connors State, Stitch vs. Bad Company; At Warner HS: Elevation Sports vs. Ada Braves; At NSU: RV Impact vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Stigler HS: Walkoff Baseball vs. Black Sox 16U.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors, SL Gunter vs. Noah 18U; At Warner, Black Sox 18U vs. Fort Smith 18U; At NSU, Extra Effort vs. Dallas Tigers; At Stigler: Branditos vs. Southern Elevation.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Mojo 14U vs. OK Patriots; At Warner, Mudcats vs. Bad Company; At NSU: RV Impact vs. Risin 23; At Stigler: Walkoff Baseball vs. Risin 22
3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Braves vs. Noah 16 U; At Warner, Angels vs. Rays; At NSU, Extra Effort vs. Risin 23; At Stigler, Branditos vs. Risin 22.
6 p.m.: At Connors, Elevation Sports vs. Three Rivers; At Warner, Warner vs. OK Patriots.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Mudcats vs. Rays; At Warner: Mojo 14U vs. Noah 16U.
Saturday:
9 a.m.: At Connors State, Black Sox 16U vs. Risin 22; At Warner HS: Bad Company vs. Rays; At NSU, Fort Smith 18U vs. Noah 18U.
11:15 a.m.: At Connors, Branditos vs. Black Sox 16U; At Warner, RV Impact vs. Dallas Tigers. At NSU, Black Sox 18U vs. SL Gunter.
1:30 p.m.: At Connors, Southern Elevation vs. Risin 22; At Warner, Extra Effort vs. Fort Smith 17U; At NSU, Three Rivers vs. Elevation Sports.
3:45 p.m.: At Connors, Dallas Tigers vs. Risin 23; At Warner, OK Patriots vs. Noah 16U; At NSU: Three Rivers vs. Ada Braves.
6 p.m.: At Connors, Walkoff Baseball vs. Southern Elevation; At Warner: Angels vs. Stitch.
8:15 p.m.: At Connors, Risin 23 vs. Fort Smith 17U; At Warner, Warner vs. Braves.
