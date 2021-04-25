Connors State came close to taking the three-game home-and-home series with Northeastern A&M on Sunday, but the Cowboys left the bases loaded in the ninth in game two and settled for the split of Sunday’s doubleheader, losing 6-5.
Connors won the first game 6-3 thanks to a four-run first. Tyson Fourkiller’s two-run single and a one-out error on a bunt allowed two more runs to score. Fourkiller wound up 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Nollan Koon was 2-for-4. Aaron Hosak allowed just four hits. Two of his three runs allowed were unearned and he struck out six.
In game two, the Cowboys rallied from a 6-1 deficit. Jonathan Pena’s groundout in the sixth, Reid Stockman’s double and Grant Randall’s single in the seventh all were part of the rally. NEO added a run on a passed ball in the top of the ninth before Pena’s single made it 6-5 and loaded the bases with one out, but the Cowboys couldn’t get anything else.
Randall and Fourkiller had two hits apiece.
The Cowboys (28-15) host Oklahoma Wesleyan in a doubleheader on Monday starting at 4 p.m.
