CONNORS 65, MURRAY STATE 62 (M) — Xavier Glenn had 27 points and Taumary Releford had 18 points. Both had 10 and the Cowboys rallied from 35-29 at the half. The two had 25 of Connors’ first-half points.
Murray had a last-second shot off an inbounds pass miss the mark. The Cowboys led by as many as six in the second half.
The Cowboys are 21-4 and 8-4 and host Northern-Tonkawa on Thursday.
MURRAY STATE 75, CONNORS 62 (W) — Carrigan Hill had 33 points including six 3-pointers and four coming in the second quarter. Kylie Eubanks had 13 points and Yoni Releford, the Cowgirls’ top scorer in average, had five points, all of those in the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls are 16-8 and 4-8 and host Northern-Tonkawa on Thursday.
