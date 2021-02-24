WARNER — After a better than two-week break from Oklahoma Collegiate Conference play due to weather, the Connors State Cowboys ripped Redlands Community College 78-54 Wednesday night.
The game was originally scheduled to be played tonight in El Reno but was moved to accommodate some infrastructure and transportation problems on the Redlands campus.
Cowboys strong forward Jarquavious Cain paced the effort for Connors (8-0, 4-0 OCAC) with 29 points on the night followed by freshman Jordan Tillmon with 22.
“We played hard in Arkansas Monday night (a non-conference win over Arkansas Baptist) and we won, but gave up 95 points in doing so. Tonight, I thought we guarded much better and kept the opposition below 60 points and played much better defense,” said CSC coach Bill Muse.
The first half saw Connors slowly creep out to a lead that grew to nine at the half 37-29. But the Cowboys outscored the Cougars (7-4, 1-4) 41-25 in the second half to blow the game open. DeShaun St. Martin had 13 points to lead Redlands, which was held to 36 percent shooting.
REDLANDS 50 CONNORS 38 (W) — The Cowgirls committed 20 turnovers in the game, and saw Redlands with a 10 rebound edge on their offensive boards as CSC fell to 5-4 on the season and 1-3 in OCAC play.
“Disappointed would be an understatement,” said Cowgirl head coach Jamie Fisher. “We didn’t come out with much intensity and much focus. I didn’t think we recovered well from Monday’s road trip but that can’t be an excuse. We are who we are right now and it’s not very pretty.”
Muldrow sophomore Chalynn Mayes had 11 to lead Connors, while Redlands (6-1, 2-2) was paced by Flaka Ortiz with 19 points.
Next for Connors: Monday night at home against Murray State 5:30/7:30 p.m.
