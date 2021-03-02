A six-run sixth up 1-0 at the time helped Connors State to a 7-2 game one win Tuesday but the Cowboys had to settle for a split with North Central Texas, losing the second 7-3.
Kaleb Glass had an two-run RBI double then scored on a wild pitch. Nollan Koon singled to bring in a run and Peyton McDowall’s sacrifice fly scored another run and Jose Pena scored on a wild pitch.
Glass was 3-for-4, the only Cowboy with more than one hit.
Brennon Berdon (1-0) threw five innings of two hit ball for the win.
In game two, Pena homered, a solo shot in the fourth, his second of the year. Glass was 2-for-4 and Grant Randall 2-for-5.
Connors (7-3) is at Eastern on Thursday.
