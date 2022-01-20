On a night when Connors State’s leading scorer had an off-night offensively and was in second-half foul trouble, the rest of the team stepped up and filled the gap as the Cowboys scored an important OCAC home victory, 72-63, over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Jahcoree Ealy, who came into the game averaging nearly 16 points a game, was held to just six points. And with the Cowboys leading by just five when Ealy picked up his fourth foul with four minutes to play, things looked tenuous. But Cowboy coach Bill Muse elected to keep Ealy in the game and was glad he did.
“I thought when he picked up that fourth foul we might be in danger,” said Muse. "But he does so many things for us other than score and we can’t play without him. I thought Jordan Tillmon played a great game on defense and ran the team well. But I was proud of our guys who took up the slack and came off the bench for some valuable minutes."
One of those that came off the bench was Greg Johnson, who hit a big three pointer to stretch Connors five-point lead back to eight at the 3:30 mark. Tulsa Rogers freshman Marquel Sutton took game-high scoring honors with 22 points, while Tillmon had 15 and Bixby freshman Xavier Glenn had 10 for the Cowboys (18-3, 4-3 OCAC). Brian Moore Jr. had 16 points to lead the Norse (13-6, 3-3).
Women:
NEO 52, Connors 40
Once again the Cowgirls had one bad quarter that cost them dearly as they fell to the Lady Norse. Trailing by four after the first quarter, the Cowgirls watched as NEO outscored them 18-4 in the second quarter and even though Connors won the third and fourth quarters, they couldn’t recover from that deficit.
“We challenged NEO to shoot the three-ball because they hadn’t been shooting it well but to their credit they came out and hit a couple to start that second quarter and we had some costly turnovers and it kind of got away from us,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher. “We’re just not able to put four quarters together in a game. We had to come from behind at Western the other night. Against Northern last week we played well for 32 minutes and then collapsed in the last eight minutes and we had a bad start tonight.”
Freshman Mikaylin Glover was the leading scorer for Connors (8-13, 2-5) with 12 points while NEO’s Barbara Turkalj took game-high honors with 14 points including four treys as the Lady Norse moved to 8-7 on the season and 2-4 in OCAC play.
Connors will host Northern-Enid Monday night beginning at 5:30 p.m.
