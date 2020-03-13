The National Junior College Athletic Association, the governing body of sports impacting Connors State College, has put on hold spring sports activities starting Saturday and extending through April 3, the association announced on Friday after a meeting with region executives.
Teams can continue to practice.
That impacts both baseball and softball at Connors. Basketball season has been completed.
Dr. Christopher J. Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, in a letter to member institutions, said a re-evaluation of the national situation regarding the impact of the coronavirus which has led to massive postponements or cancellations of sports in America would be made at that time.
The NJCAA also delayed but did not cancel its national basketball tournament to a scheduled date of April 20.
Also, the letter stated that its national office will present an increase in the number of allowable letter of intents for all spring teams in the 2020-21 school year due to the mitigating circumstances of returning a number of sophomores that are currently enrolled. Earlier today the NCAA indicated that adjustments at some level will be made for spring athletes and possibly winter sport athletes for the 2020-21 seasons.
The NCAA has already announced complete cancellations of all national tournament events.
Bill Muse, athletic director at Connors, was encouraged by the news.
"It gives everyone a glimmer of hope instead of just being devastated by the decision. You can still practice and hopefully by that date if things have settled down there's a chance to restart the season as compared to Division I which has just been crushed by being told your season's over."
More upcoming.
