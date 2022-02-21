Basketball
CONNORS STATE 67, NEO 65 (M) — Marquel Sutton had 22 points, Jordan Tillmon 18, D.J. Basey 15 and Jahcoree Ealy 10 as the Cowboys (24-5, 10-5), up 33-28 at the half, held on down the stretch and stayed tied for second with Murray State with one game to play. Ealy had nine rebounds.
NEO 77, CONNORS STATE 48 (W) — Mikaylin Glover led Connors with 12 points. Jalyn Ford had nine second-half points after going scoreless in the first. The Cowgirls (8-21, 2-13) have lost nine consecutive.
Baseball
CONNORS 7-6, ARKANSAS TECH 3-8 — Rody Garica was 2-for-3 with five RBIs including a home run and Devin Qualls and Reed Eubanks were 2-for-3 . Three Cowboys pitchers — Ariel Tejada, LAndon McAllister and Carlos Polanco — combined to hold Tech to four hits.
Devin Qualls homered in a 2-for-4, three-RBI game. Mozart Duarte struck out nine over four innings, but three runs off Alexis Garcia in the sixth gave the visitors the lead for good in a split at Perry Keith Park. Connors is 10-2.
Softball
CONNORS 9-17, MACU JV 8-6 — Oktaha grads Gracie Britten and Karley Fewel came up big for CSC (4-6) in game one. Britten was 3-for-4 and drove in five runs, three on a go-ahead home run in the sixth. Fewel had her own three-run home run.
Fewel then came through with a home run in game two in a 3-for-3 game. Jewell Caudle homered twice.
—Staff
