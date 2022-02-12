Baseball
CONNORS 14-8, MURRAY STATE 10-7 — Andres Matias homered twice in a 2-for-2, five-RBI game one, then his walk-off double ended game two with a win.
Matias was 2-for-5 in game two. Four Connors pitchers combined to allow seven hits, with Elijah Alexander getting the win, striking out all three batters he faced in an inning. The Cowboys moved to 6-0.
Chase Hudson, Luca Boscarino and Grant Randall also had two hits each in a 13-hit effort in game one. Devin Qualls had two hits in game two.
Softball
CONNORS STATE 16-6, INDEPENDENCE 4-2 — Gracie Eggleston and Kaylee Johnson each drove in four runs in the opener, Eggleston with three hits and Johnson with two,and Jewell Caudle had four in the second game on three hits, including a triple and a home run respectively, as Connors won its first and second game of the year after starting 0-6.
