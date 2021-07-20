Warner grad Carson Foreman was among 11 Connors State baseball players from 2021 named NJCAA Academic All-American this week.
Foreman was joined on the team by Keiten Asbill and Tyson Fourkiller of Stilwell, Nolan Koon of Yukon, Reed Willbanks of Siloam Springs, Ark., Landon McAllister of Springdale, Ark., Jaden Bray and Caleb Burchfield of Tulsa and Jeff Liddell and Lukas Barry of Ontario, Canada.
Connors baseball has now produced 67 All-Americans.
