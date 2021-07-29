Connors State baseball was given national recognition Thursday.
The Cowboy baseball team has been awarded with the 2020-21 American Baseball Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award, given for excellence in the classroom.
It is the second straight year the Cowboys have received this award There were 38 junior college teams across the country recognized.
The award follows 11 Cowboys honored as NJCAA Academic All-Americans.
