Connors State College is adding two sports to boost enrollment and offer something different.
The college is adding men’s and women’s soccer for the 2023-24 school year. CSC’s process has been in the works for a few years and now it will be coming to fruition this year.
CSC hired Adam Skolnick to take over both teams in January. Skolnick started on Feb. 1 and has been building the programs from scratch.
Skolnick said the opportunity to start two programs is rare.
“So it’s definitely had its challenges, but it’s a really unique opportunity,” Skolnick said. “As a coach, you never really get to build anything from the ground up at any point in your career. I was lucky enough they offered me both teams, so I’ve had to do it for two teams essentially.”
The hiring of Skolnick in January to the start of the school year is a quick turnaround especially when needing to build the rosters as a factor.
Skolnick said he grinded on the recruiting trail when he started the job.
“Obviously hitting the ground recruiting was very important right away,” Skolnick said. “When I first got here, I went to about 50 to 60 high school games. I got late and my success rate was around 10% because so many players already had their decisions made on what they wanted to do. I had the men’s roster done in about a month and a half, the women’s roster done a month and a half after that.”
The development of both the teams is a challenge in itself, but Skolnick said it isn’t the biggest challenge.
Skolnick said he believes the biggest challenge for him and his teams for the first season is the unknown challenge that awaits due to the opposing teams in the conference withholding game film.
“I don’t think it will be a struggle operating two teams, it’s more of a struggle in the sense that the other teams in the conference don’t share their film, so I have no idea what I’m playing against right now,” Skolnick said. “It’s a unique situation where we have to prepare differently, very differently, for each team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.