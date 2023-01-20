The No. 15-ranked Connors State Cowboys got off to a slow start while the Western State Pioneers rode the hot 3-point shooting of freshman guard Jack Hoth to own the first half of play Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
But playing more aggressive defense and finding the range on offense enabled the Cowboys to come back in the second half and score a 98-87 Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference win.
Trailing 49-42 at intermission the Cowboys came out hungry in the second half though it wasn’t until the 14:14 mark that they gained their first lead of the game.
“We made some adjustments to keep the ball out of the hands of their leading scorer’s hands. One of them (Chang Hoth) was averaging nearly 25 points a game and the other (his brother Jack) was averaging almost 18 points a game and they ended up with nine and 14 points respectively,” said Cowboy head coach Bill Muse.
“They’re one of the best 3-pointshooting teams in the country and they’ve been a team that has been explosive in the second half. I thought we played great defense in the second half and held them to 38 points. A lot of our guys get kudos tonight. Xavier Brown came in and played well after Jhamyl Fricas went down with an injury and (Xavier) Glenn and (Brayden) Hubbard put up the points and (Tamaury) Releford played well being in foul trouble most of the night.”
After the Cowboys grabbed the lead, they continued to open it up to a 19-point bulge at one point. Fouls piled up for the Pioneers as they tried to slow the Cowboys down and Connors basically won the game at the charity line in the second half as they went 16-of-23 in the half while Western was just 5-of-10.
Glenn paced the Cowboys (17-1, 5-1 OCAC) with 33 points on the night while Hubbard put in 25 and Releford contributed 16 to the cause. Western (12-5, 3-3 OCAC) was led by Joshua Sasser with 26 points. As a team, Western knocked in 11 treys on the night.
Women: Connors 92, Western 54
The Cowgirls broke a three-game losing streak with an easy win over the visitors from Altus. Thanks to 10 first-quarter turnovers by the Pioneers, Connors roared out to 32-11 lead after the quarter and led by 30 points, 58-28, at halftime.
“We talked about having a sense of urgency and getting back some of that attitude we had first semester,” said head coach Jamie Fisher.
“We switched things up and played zone (defense) most of the first half which kept us out of foul trouble so we didn’t have to go to the bench as much. I think a big difference for us is that we didn’t just throw one pass and put up a 3, but we attacked the paint and offensive rebounded well so I was really proud of the girls in that aspect.”
Connors had three players in double figures led by “Yannie” Releford with 28 points while Tulsa Washington freshman Carrigan Hill had 18 including five from beyond the arc and Howe freshman Kayley Turner had a season-high 19 points as the Cowgirls went to 13-4 on the season and 2-4 in OCAC action.
Leading scorers for Western (4-13, 0-6 OCAC) were Kashell Daughty with 11 points and Joshlyn Sanders with 10. Connors next action will be at home next Monday against NEO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.