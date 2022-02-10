Connors State’s usually reliable defense gave up a dozen 3-point baskets, nine in the second half, and despite a gallant effort by sophomore Jordan Tillmon fell to Murray State 81-80 in a thriller Thursday night at Melvin Self Field House.
The loss drops the Cowboys (22-4, 8-4) out of a first-place tie with Northern in the OCAC and gives the Aggies (17-7, 8-3) the series sweep.
Connors got their biggest lead, 63-55, with just over 10 minutes to play. But on the other end Murray State’s Reggie Prudhomme scored 15 second-half points to keep the Aggies close.
Tillmon hit a 3 to put the Cowboys up 80-76 lead with 1:38 to play but AJ Richard converted an old-fashioned three-point play to cut the lead to one. The teams exchanged misses and Connors committed a turnover with :33 left. Lavell Brodnex hit a one-and-one to give Murray State an 81-80 lead with 27 seconds left and the Cowboys were not able to get a quality shot off before time ran out.
“We just made too many mistakes down the stretch,” said a disappointed Cowboy coach Bill Muse.
“We can’t guard like that, especially at home, and give up 81 points and win. They were 1-of-14 on 3s at their place and they come in here tonight at hit 12. But hopefully we’ll see them somewhere along the way again in the playoffs.”
Besides Tillmon, Jahcoree Ealy had 17 points for the Cowboys, Marquel Sutton 14 and Mason Alexander added 10 points. Brodnex led the way for the Aggies with 23 points.
Women: Murray 87, Connors 42
Connors (8-18, 2-10) lost for the 11th time in its last 12 by turning the ball over 25 times.
“We’re not executing, not playing defense and we’re just a young team that’s really struggling to find a way to win right now,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher.
The Cowgirls trailed after the first quarter 13-5 and then gave up 26 points in each of the next two quarters to trail 65-26 going into the last quarter.
Fort Gibson ex Reese Webb had 4 points for Murray State (19-5, 9-2 OCAC) while Brianna Knabe led with 12 points.
The only Cowgirl making it into double-numbers was Jalyn Ford who had 11 points.
The next action for Connors will be Monday at Northern-Tonkawa.
