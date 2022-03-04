Connors State moved into the Region II championship game on Friday night with a defeat of second-seeded Murray State, 84-81, at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
It was the third-seeded Cowboys’ first win over the Aggies in three meetings this season. Connors will meet Northern-Enid, a 69-68 winner over Seminole State, on Saturday in a 4 p.m. title game back at OBU.
The Cowboys (27-5) were up nine with 2 minutes to go and Murray whittled it down in the end.
“It’s hard to beat somebody three times,” Connors State coach Bill Muse. “Our guys played extremely hard and given themselves a chance at a championship.”
Connors State coach Bill Muse said going in that containing Murray’s perimeter game would be key. The Aggies (21-10) were 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
Jordan Tillmon had 23 points for the Cowboys to lead all scorers. Xavier Glenn had 16, Marquel Sutton had 14 and Jahcoree Ealy 11. Ealy along with D.J. Basey fouled out late for the Cowboys.
Connors led 37-33 at the half. The Cowboys trailed by nine at one point in the first half and led by as many as 11 in the second.
Jason Ingram had 22 to lead Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.