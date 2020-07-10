Connors State athletic director Bill Muse is bracing for a blue Monday.
The NJCAA announced in a tweet that a recommendation will be made at a Monday governors meeting to move fall sports to the spring, a move that would delay basketball as well.
Muse, who is also men’s basketball coach, will along with the women’s program not see the court until returning after the holiday break.
“From what I’m hearing it’s pretty much a done deal except for some different amendments,” Muse said Friday. “We’ll begin three weeks of practice when we return after the break, and the season will start Jan. 29 and end sometime in April.”
The number of games will be sliced from 30 to 22, or perhaps fewer, Muse said.
“That’s going to give these kids less than half of the playing time they normally would get,” he said.
In effect, all four sports at Connors -- men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball -- will be playing their regular seasons for part of February, all of March, and then some of April.
The association’s governing body’s meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. local time Monday.
NJCAA president and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in the statement: "We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs. The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student athletes."
A couple of junior colleges in Wyoming decided to drop sports this spring due to the pandemic.
“I think they’re trying to get in front of this so people don’t use this as an excuse to drop any more programs,” Muse said. “What I don’t understand is why decide about basketball so early. We don’t normally start until November 1 and here we are making a decision in July and not waiting to see if things get better by late September.”
Another challenge, he said, will be transportation with four teams playing simultaneously.
