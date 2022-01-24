The Connors State Cowboys recovered from a lackadaisical first half as they used the free-throw line to propel themselves to an 81-71 victory over Northern Oklahoma-Enid in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play Monday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
Starting slowly the Cowboys played back and forth with the Jets through most of the first half, finally gaining a 10-point lead with 3:20 left only to see it fizzle away in a 15-0 run by Northern to end the half and give the Jets a five-point lead at the break.
Connors tied the game in the first minute of the second half but couldn’t quite get over the hump until about the seven-minute mark in the game when the Cowboys took a 62-60 lead and built it from there.
Sophomore Jahcoree Ealy scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half including 8-of-10 from the free throw line. In fact, free throw shooting really told the difference in the game as the Cowboys were 21-of-28 from the line while Northern converted on just 3-of-17 on the night.
“We started sluggish, may be to be expected after four tough games, but we stayed close and even got the lead but then we played as badly as we could play the last three minutes of the half and they got back on top,” said Cowboy coach Bill Muse, who was honored in a presentation prior to the game for his 700th career win at Connors earlier this month. “But we got even early in the second half and built a slim lead and then made our free throws down the stretch and played like the experienced team we are.”
Connors (19-3, 5-3 OCAC) was led by Jordan Tillmon's 22 points which included 5-of-6 charities in the second half. DJ Basey and Marquel Sutton each had 13 points. Quentin Harvey was the leading scorer for Northern with 17 points.
Women: NOC 70, Connors 45
The Cowgirls turned the ball over 31 times, fell behind early, and could never catch up. Northern had the advantage off the bench as the Jets had nine players get in the scoring column including the game’s leading scorer, LaKysia Johnson, who came off the bench to put in 22 points. Connors was in the chase through the first half trailing by just 11 at the break but were outscored 14-6 in the third quarter as the Jets pulled away.
Connors (8-14, 2-6 OCAC) was paced by London Scott with 10 points. Northern (5-7, 3-3) had four players in double figures in the win.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls are on the road at Seminole on Thursday.
