When Connors State lost a first-round Region II playoff game last season, it actually fit with the oddities of the 2020-21 season — a year that didn’t start until January due to COVID and had game and player shuffling throughout as a result and in the end, a modified 22-game schedule.
With all junior college players getting a free year of eligibility due to navigating the season, Cowboys coach Bill Muse hopes a core of returning players and a pair of healing transfers will make for a better year in 2021-22.
Other teams think that way — the Cowboys are picked second behind Northeastern A&M.
“I don’t like getting knocked especially in the first round, but it was a strange year for everybody,” Muse said. “Hopefully this year brings back the stability.”
Jahcoree Ealy is back as a “super sophomore” by way of the definition of second-year players granted the third year of eligibility. He averaged 18.3 points per game, tops on the squad. Jordan Tillmon and Mason Alexander are also back as super freshmen. Tillmon averaged 14.1 points and Alexander 6.5 points. Ealy and Tillmon are guards, Alexander a forward.
Sammy Mike also returns at center, which will get a boost by D.J. Basey, a 6-10 transfer from Central Oklahoma.
Greg Johnson and Makyi Boyce, a pair of guards out of Arkansas, are coming off injuries. Johnson, out of Little Rock Hall and Seward County Community (Kan.), had foot surgery last May and won’t be at 100 percent until after the holiday break. Boyce, out of Marion, Ark., High, fractured a Jones fracture the week before school began and he’ll get his first work in preseason.
The Cowboys also have two area recruits in Muskogee’s Xavier Brown, a two-way guard and Brendan Dan out of Checotah by way of Rogers State.
“I feel good about having older players, including two transfers, but they don’t have a lot of experience in our system,” Muse said. “Once we get everyone going I’m optimistic what this group can accomplish.”
The extra year of eligibility went a different way for Cowgirls coach Jamie Fisher. Only two return from last year’s 9-15 team. Okay guard Shayni Green and Zoja Zekovic, a freshman out of Montenegro, saw a couple minutes time per contest.
“This is the most inexperienced team I’ve had, even with the playing time of the two who have been here,” Fisher said. “I don’t think I’ve had to replace this many in any season.”
Seeing that, Fisher went guard heavy on recruits.
“We’ll be a different Connors team — not the half-court, pound it inside and slow the tempo but a more athletic, quick team that will push the ball more than we’ve done,” he said.
Mikaylin Glover and Adrian Crockwell are among four total transfers and both hail from tradition-rich Gulf Coast College out of Florida. Glover will contribute immediately. Crockwell has red-shirted this season.
Makayla Adams out of Muskogee and Gracie Pendley from Oktaha are the local names people will most recognize in addition to Green, a sophomore. Both are freshmen. Pendley’s sister, Bailey, is a former player at Connors who signed out of Ketchum.
“We’re going to determine our identity this year and we’ll be loaded for next year,” Fisher said, while noting his team was picked to finish sixth, back of favorite Eastern.
“The top five all have seven returning and Eastern has eight. We might be a little high for us at the moment but I look forward to seeing how this group grows together.”
The Cowboys open with a three-game home stretch starting Monday against Southwestern Christian’s JV, followed by Central Baptist on Tuesday and Mid-American Christian on Wednesday, all at 7 p.m. The Cowgirls open on the road in the South Plains Classic in Texas against Otero College on Thursday.
