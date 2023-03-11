Garrett Standifer’s two-run double broke a 1-all tie in the fourth inning and Connors State went on to finish a three-game series sweep with Rose State, winning Saturday’s second game, 6-2, in Midwest City.
Andres Matias was 3-for-5 and Ty McHenry also drove in a pair of runs.
Frangely Morel worked seven innings, striking out seven and allowing four hits. Jeff Liddell had two shutout innings in relief.
Matias had a solo home run in the opener, a 10-2 Cowboys win. Tyson Fourkiller was 4-for-5 while Matias, Standifer, Tanner Almond and Elijah Alexander each had two hits. Fourkiller and Luca Boscarino drove in two runs each.
An eight-run first took care of business as Ariel Tejada scattered seven hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
Connors has now won 17 consecutive games and is 23-1 on the year. The Cowboys will take on Crowder College on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. contest in Warner.
