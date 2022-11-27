After a somewhat sluggish start, the Connors State Cowboys got things halfway through the first half and went on to a business-like 89-65 win over Neosho County Community College Saturday at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
Down by four at the 14-minute mark, the Cowboys had a 5-0 run to take an 11-10 lead with just over 12 minutes left and slowly stretched the lead to as many as 25 points late in the game.
“It’s always tough to play during the Thanksgiving break and we started out pretty slow, but we picked it up about into the half,” said Cowboys coach Bill Muse. “I think our bench helped us out because we had two post players in foul trouble. The second half we played a lot better on offense. I’m surprised that we’re still undefeated at this point given our schedule but I’m very pleased at where we are, and we just have to keep moving forward.
Connors had four players in double figures led by Xavier Glenn with 18 points, followed by Tamauary Releford with 14 while Jhamyl Fricas and Muskogee grad Xavier Brown had 12 points each as the 19th-ranked Cowboys went to 9-0 on the season. Neosho (4-5) was led by Derrick Wiley with 15 points.
Women: Connors 90, Neosho County 78
Hatianna “Yoni” Releford poured in 33 points to lead the way to the Cowgirls eighth win in nine outings. Connors owned a slim two-point lead after the first quarter, but Keys sophomore Emma McCurtain scored 12 of her 14 points in the second quarter to help stake the Cowgirls to a 48-36 halftime lead which stretched to 16 points after three quarters at 71-55.
“We went to a zone defense in the second quarter which gave them some problems and we got some transition baskets to help open things up a little for us,” said Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher. “They’re a running team and we knew it would probably be a high scoring game but unlike our game Wednesday when our legs just seemed flat, we were able to keep up with Neosho today.”
In addition to Releford and McCurtain, Kylie Eubanks had 15 points, Zoe Nation put in 14 and Webbers Falls freshman Samantha Shanks added 11 in the victory. I’m Unique White was the leading scorer for Neosho (7-2) with 20 points.
Connors will be home again on Monday as the Cowgirls will entertain Crowder College in a 5 p.m. tipoff while the Cowboys will take on Central Baptist at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.