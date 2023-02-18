Brody Cerkownyk kept on his early season tear for Connors, which went to 8-1 on Saturday with 10-0 and 15-7 wins over TCS Postgrad.
The Toronto native was 3-for-3 in game one with three doubles and four RBIs. In the second game he homered twice in a 2-for-4, three RBI game. He now has seven home runs and 30 RBIs.
Also in game one, Tyson Fourkller was 4-for-4 with an RBI, Luca Boscarino was 3-for-5 and Luke Rolland struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Game two saw Blake Simpson go 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Andres Matias was 3-for-6 and Jake Cespedes 3-for-5. Five Cowboys saw action on the mound with Tyler Bates getting the win in relief, going two innings.
Connors will host Arkansas Tech in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.