Tanner Almond was 4-for-5 with six RBIs Sunday to lead Connors State to a 9-4 win over Eastern and a sweep of the weekend series.
Almond’s were a pair of two-run shots, in the fourth and in the eighth. He has four so far.
Ariel Tejada (3-0) worked 7 2/3 innings scattering six hits and struck out nine for the win for CSC (18-1).
On Saturday, Luke Rolland (4-0) four-hit Eastern, striking out nine, in a five-inning run-rule game winning 11-0 in game one on Saturday.
Rody Garcia had a three-run home run in the first. He drove in three runs as did Elijah Alexander. Blake Simpson and Andres Matias each had two hits.
Back-to-back triples in the seventh by Garrett Standifer and Tanner Almond broke a 6-6 tie in an 8-6 win. Elijah Alexander was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Matias was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Brady Cerkownyk had a solo-shot home run, his 12th. Tyler Bates (4-0) threw four innings in relief to get the win, allowing two hits and striking out five.
CSC has won 12 straight and gets Oklahoma Christian at home on Monday.
