WARNER -- It was a very special Sophomore Night for the Connors State Cowboys and Cowgirls as they ended the regular season with a sweep of the Northern-Enid Jets Monday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
For the guys, they nailed down the second seed for the upcoming Region 2 Tournament next week at Rougher Village with an 81-65 victory. There were seven sophomores seeing their last action on the Warner campus but the night belonged to Bixby sophomore Xavier Glenn who scored his 1000th career point as a Cowboy in the closing minutes of the game.
“It just doesn’t feel real to have done this,” said Glenn. “I just first of all want to thank God. I don’t know where I would be without him, thank my family, my coaches, and my mom who never gave up on me as a kid. And I really want to thank coach Muse who believed in me when no other college coaches would and he came to the school and told me I could be an All American if I came with him.”
The game itself was fairly tight all the way with the Cowboys owning a five-point lead at the half and things went back and forth until Connors re-established that five-point margin with nine minutes left and slowly pulled away.
“I thought we played pretty sloppy the first 30 minutes and much better the last 10,” said head coach Bill Muse. “They threw us off a little alternating zone and man defense and they controlled the tempo of the game until we pulled away at the end. I was proud of Glenn for reaching the 1000-point mark. It’s not easy to do and I think in the time I’ve been here we’ve had maybe eight guys that have done it.”
Glenn was the leading scorer for Connors (24-5, 11-5 OCAC) with 26 points, Jhamyl Fricas and Braden Hubbard had 14 each and Mason Alexander added 11. Jordan Thompson was one of three Jets (21-9, 11-5) in double figures with 12 points.
WOMEN: CONNORS 68 NORTHERN-ENID 57
The Cowgirls had only one sophomore to recognize on this night, but it turned out to be a special night for that sophomore, Adrian Crockwell from Columbus, Ohio. The hot-shooting guard had a season high 22 points including six 3-pointers.
“When she was on fire I told the girls we need to have a sophomore night like this every night,” laughed Cowgirl coach Jamie Fisher. “A lot of folks don’t know this about A.D (Crockwell) but she had a baby this time last year and it’s taken her most of this year to get back in the groove. She’s a hidden gem for us and I’m really proud of her performance tonight.”
The Cowgirls (17-11, 5-11 OCAC) pretty well controlled things early on and had an eight point lead at intermission. But a series of Cowgirl turnovers helped Northern go on an 18-9 run in the third quarter and take a brief 44-43 lead with three minutes to play.
But Connors got back on track and led by five at the end of the quarter and opened things up with back-to-back 3-pointers by Carrigan Hill and Samantha Shanks and a bucket by Crockwell to up the lead to 10 points with five minutes to play and Northern never got any closer.
“I think Northern used a lot of energy in that third quarter run and we kept our composure and wore them out down the stretch,” said Fisher. “I think tonight was the best we’ve played defensively in a long time.”
Fisher welcomes the nine day break before the start of the Region 2 tournament to get some legs back under his players.
“We only run seven players as a rule and we had back to back travel this last week so this down time will give us a chance to rest and fine tune some things we need to work on.”
Kylie Eubanks was the only other Cowgirl to reach double digits with 11 points while Lakysia Johnson led all scorers with 23 points for the Jets (15-8, 10-6 OCAC).
The Region 2 Tournament starts March 8 with games at 1 and 3 p.m. and 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday though Friday and the finals on Saturday. First round pairings will be announced later this week after teams have finished their regular season games.
