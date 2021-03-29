Connors State coach Perry Keith has another milestone as the winningest active junior college coach in the country.
Keith won his 1,700th game Monday with a 14-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader sweep over TCS Postgrad in Warner. He’s behind Lloyd Simmons, who coached at Seminole State and is reported to have 1,804 wins.
Keith is in his 36th season and is 1,700-481.
The Cowboys bats did it in style, pounding out 16 hits, including a 4-for-5 day from Nollan Koon and a four-RBI game from Peyton McDowall, who hit his team-leading 11th home run. Jonathan Pena, who was 3-for-4, also homered — his ninth.
McDowall and Reid Stockman both had two hits.
Lukas Berry worked four innings for the win, allowing three hits and struck out five while allowing one run. Michael Dews threw three innings, allowing two hits and one run, striking out four, Neither walked a batter.
“Like any other job there’s stuff that gets old, but stuff on the field doesn’t and year in year out we’ve got wonderful young men who make it fun and you appreciate those guys,” Keith said. “This group is a fun group. You look forward to practice just being around these guys.”
Connors (23-8) won the opener 6-3, getting four first-inning runs and never trailing, totaling nine hits.
The Cowboys got four first-inning runs and never trailed in the finale, totaling nine hits. Tyson Fourkiller was 3-for-4, Kaleb Glass was 2-for-3 and Carson Foreman drove in a pair of runs. Luke Davenport went three innings, allowing two hits and struck out two in relief of Caleb Burchfield, who scattered six hits but was touched for two unearned runs and left with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth. Burchfield got the win, Davenport the save.
Riding a seven-game win streak, Cowboys next goes against Seminole, now coached by one-time Muskogee coach Mack Chambers, who took over for Simmons. They’ll play at Warner on Thursday in a 6 p.m. contest and play a doubleheader Saturday at Seminole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.