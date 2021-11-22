Marquel Sutton had 24 first-half points for Connors State to keep them close, but a second-half charge by Eastern sent the Cowboys to defeat at Wilburton on Monday night, losing 107-93.

Sutton finished with game-high honors with 37 points.

Connors, 8-2 on the year but 0-2 in OCAC play, was outscored 59-47 after trailing 48-46 at the half.

Jordan Tillmon had 18 points, Xavier Glenn 16 points and D.J. Basey 15. 

Connors goes to Arkansas Tech for a noon game on Wednesday then goes to Neosho County (Kan.) on Saturday.

 

Women: Eastern 85, Connors 42

Connors came in having won four of its last five but fell hard to Eastern in Wilburton.’

It was 43-13 at the half as the Cowgirls (4-5, 1-1 OCAC) managed just one second-quarter field goal. They leveled things out somewhat in a 16-14 third quarter, trailing 59-27.

Shayni Green had 12 points and Makayla Adams 11. Manequa Henry had 22 for Eastern.

The Cowgirls are off until Monday when they travel to Redlands.

