Another easy day for Connors baseball on Monday.
The Cowboys went on the road and walloped Ozark (Ark.) 17-0 in game one and almost duplicated the score in game two, winning 17-1.
That makes four consecutive doubleheader sweeps and a now nine-game win streak for the Cowboys, now 15-1.
In four games, they’ve combined to beat Ozark 55-2, winning the first two at home a week ago.
Luca Boscarino was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run. Garrett Standifer and Blake Simpson were both 3-for-4, Simpson with two RBIs, and Brady Cerkownyk was 2-for-3.
Elian Cuevas and Luis Polanco worked three innings each, allowing one hit. Cuevas fanned eight and Polanco five, the latter with no walks.
In game two, Boscarino again went yard, his fourth of the season, as did Andres Matias, Elijah Alexander and Tanner Almond. Each now has two.
Matias finished with five RBIs in a 4-for-4 day. Simpson and Boscarino were 3-for-4. Three Cowboys worked the mound with Ariel Tejada going three for the win, giving up three hits and striking out five. Jeff Liddell and Gavin Alveti each had an hitless inning in relief.
The Cowboys will return to action Thursday at 2 p.m. at Eastern.
