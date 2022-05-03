Andres Matias’ two-out infield single in the 10th gave Connors State an 11-10 win over Carl Albert College on Tuesday at Warner.
It was one of three consecutive singles. Grant Randall also had an infield hit and Tyson Fourkiller singled to center, sending Randall to third.
Connors (39-12) gave up a first-inning run before plating three in the bottom of the first, and did not trail again. A four-run ninth tied it.
Matias finished with five RBIs in a 5-for-6 game. Fourkiller, Randall and Reed Willbanks had two hits each.
Jeff Liddell threw 1 1/3 innings of relief to get the win, giving up two hits.
Connors wraps up the regular season with a three-game series with Seminole State starting at Seminole on Thursday. The series ends with a doubleheader in Warner on Saturday.
