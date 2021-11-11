In a foul-plagued contest Thursday night, the Connors State Cowgirls used the free throw line to overcome what coach Jamie Fisher said was a lack of focus as they struggled to an 84-74 win over the Oklahoma Wesleyan JV at Melvin Self Field House.
A total of 44 fouls were whistled between the two teams and Connors cashed in on 29 of 36 opportunities while the Eagles hit on just 5-of-20 charity attempts. Other aspects of the game were not as rosy for the Cowgirls.
“We just didn’t play terribly well,” said Fisher. “We were outhustled, outrebounded and just didn’t have the focus and intensity that we’ve shown in some of our games. I think we got caught looking ahead (to Friday night’s encounter at Coffeyville).”
Connors led after the first quarter 21-12 but the Eagles used strong offensive rebounding to forge ahead late in the second quarter 39-30 before the Cowgirls cut it to 39-36 at the break. The game was tied five times in the third quarter before Connors finally went ahead to stay at 54-50 with 2:30 to play in the quarter.
Connors (2-3) had four players in double figures led by center London Scott with 13 points, followed by Okay’s Shayni Green and Kierra Allen with 11 each and Jalyn Ford with 10. Wesleyan’s Viencia Jackson was the high point scorer with 21 on the night.
“One thing that is pleasing is the way we spread the scoring around and don’t rely on just one or two players to carry the load,” said Fisher.
Following Friday’s game against the Red Ravens, the Cowgirls return home next Tuesday to face Allen County (Kan) Community College.
