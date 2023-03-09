The third time proved to be charm for the Connors State Cowgirls as they moved into the NJCAA Region II women’s’ semifinals with a resounding 90-78 win over Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa after losing the home-and-home series to the Mavericks during the regular season.
“We knew it was a game that would see a lot of runs and a lot of running as both of us like to play up-tempo,” said Cowgirls coach Jamie Fisher. “I was proud of the way we kept our composure when we got behind late in the first half. I’m just glad we get to play into Friday.”
Connors jumped out to a quick 19-8 lead and led by 10 after the first quarter. Northern battled back behind 13 points from Allison Green in the second quarter to lead at intermission 43-41.
But the second half belonged to the Cowgirls as two girls in particular stepped up. In the third quarter it was freshman Yoni Releford that poured in 16 points in the quarter as the Cowgirls went from two down to 10 up in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the quarter.
“Right before halftime we got a little squirrelly and quit rebounding and rushing our shots," said Fisher. "So in the locker room we talked about tightening up our rebounding and the most important thing we did was pick and choose when we would attack though we played aggressive the whole half."
Northern managed to cut the Cowgirl lead to five with 3:28 left in the third but the Cowgirls outscored the Mavericks 10-5 over that final three minutes to push the lead back to 10 by the end of the quarter 65-55. The fourth quarter turned into the Adrian Crockwell show for Connors as the Cowgirls only sophomore scored all 16 of her points in the quarter as Connors pulled away.
“Yoni always seems to step up and get her points and AD (Crockwell) has played really well the last few games. She’s our only sophomore and she’s playing like there’s no tomorrow. Kylie Eubanks also had a real consistent game all the way through,” said Fisher.
The Cowgirls will face the other Northern team, the Jets from Enid, in Friday’s semifinals at 8 p.m. at Muskogee’s Rougher Village. The Cowgirls split with Northern-Enid during the regular season and beat them in the season finale 10 days ago.
“Our game plan for them will be totally different,” said Fisher. “Fortunately we just saw them so what we do shouldn’t change much.”
Releford led the Cowgirls with 29 points while Eubanks had 19, Crockwell got those 16 fourth-quarter points and Samantha Shanks added 12 to the winning total as the Cowgirls advanced to 18-11 on the season.
Green, who had six treys in the game, led the Lady Mavericks with 29 points as Northern finished the year 16-13.
“I’m so proud of this team for what they’ve accomplished but we’re not done yet,” said Fisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.