With members of the current year’s squad watching from the stands, Webbers Falls alum Samantha Shanks had a game-high 19 points in helping lead the Connors State Cowgirls to a 71-62 win over Shorter College from Little Rock Wednesday night and maintain their unbeaten season.
After arriving home late Tuesday from a road win in Missouri, the Cowgirls were a little flat on the offense early but used strong defense in the second half to hold off a Bulldogs challenge to go 3-0.
“I told the girls that I thought defense won us the game tonight, “said Cowgirls head coach Jamie Fisher. “They were a scrappy team that played hard and fast and it’s the first time we’ve seen that kind of athleticism this year.
“I figured our shooting might be off a little because of the late night but I was proud of the way we locked down and got some stops when we had to.”
Taking a five-point lead after the first quarter, Connors outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 in the second quarter to take a 43-28 lead into halftime.
But Connors started wearing down in the second half and Shorter cut the lead to nine after three quarters and then to seven points at 57-50 with 7:30 to play. But that would be as close as they would get as they got in foul trouble allowing Connors to go 8-of-11 from the charity line in the fourth quarter while Shorter had only two opportunities.
Shanks was joined in double figures by Keys grad Emma McCurtain and Hatianna Releford with 14 points each while Raven Brown led the Bulldogs with 16 points
The Cowgirls will travel to Dallas on Saturday to play Richland College and then join the men back at Melvin Self Fieldhouse Monday for a doubleheader as they play the University of Arkansas-Cossatot while the men will test Oklahoma Wesleyan beginning at 5 p.m.
In between the CSC men travel to National Park College in Hot Springs, Ark., on Saturday.
